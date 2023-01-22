Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics throws the first pitch to Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays to start the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78.

His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in a statement. "'Captain Sal,' as he was affectionately known among the A's faithful, was a four-time All-Star and led the Club to three consecutive World Series titles. Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and fans."

"The Brewers mourn the passing of former third baseman, general manager, and 2014 Wall of Honor inductee Sal Bando," the team said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal's family, friends and fans."

Other prominent MLB figures mourned Bando's loss.

"It can never be overstated the role Sal had in Brewers' history, both on and off the field," former Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig said, per Tom Haudricourt. "I cannot emphasize that enough. When he joined us as a player, that was a big day in our history."

It's with sadness I think about the loss of Sal Bando," Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench wrote. "I've been a long time admirer of a great third baseman and tough competitor with class. RIP"

"Lost a friend and terrific third baseman with the passing of Sal Bando," Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer said. "Helped lead the A's to 3 WS titles. Solo homer in fourth inning of [1974] playoff off me, only run in 1-0 win."

"I watched him as a kid growing up," former All-Star pitcher and general manager Dave Stewart said. "I had a chance to personally meet him as an adult. One of the best examples of how you should treat people!! My sincere condolences to the Bando family. Another great one has left us."

Bando was a career .254/.352/.408 hitter in 16 MLB seasons. He won championships with Oakland in 1974 and 1975 before winning another with the Brewers in 1981, his final season.

The first free-agent signing in the Brewers' franchise history later became their general manager. He placed second, third, and fourth in the MVP voting in a four-year window for the A's and played all 162 games in three seasons.

Our condolences go out to Bando's loved ones.