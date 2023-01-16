Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Star

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Mets announced the passing of a franchise legend on Monday afternoon.

Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star who played for the Mets from 1962-1964, passed away at the age of 93, the team confirmed. Thomas was an original Met, as he was part of the franchise's inaugural team in 1962.

Fans of the Amazins have been paying tribute to Thomas all afternoon.

"Sad to see this. We'll look back on Old Timer's Day as one of the greatest and most unique days in Mets history with the way @Jay_HorwitzPR was able to pull together players from every decade and even the original team like Frank," said former Mets broadcaster Wayne Randazzo.

"I was glad to see he made it to Old Timers Day!" added a Mets fan.

"RIP to the original Met and original Mets home run king," said another fan.

"Another reason why Old Timers Day was so important last year," echoed a third fan. "RIP Frank."

An outfielder, third baseman and first baseman, Thomas hit .266 and blasted 282 career home runs over a 16-year MLB career with seven different teams.

In addition to his three All-Star selections, Thomas also finished in the top five of the NL MVP voting in 1958 and posted three 30-home run seasons, including his first campaign with the Mets.