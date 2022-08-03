Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter.

This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover."

Most of Jeter's followers are loving this Wednesday's post, and rightfully so.

"Jeter's eyes tell the story," one fan tweeted.

"I love how his personality just shines through," a second fan said.

"Coming this fall: he conquered the Diamond, now he conquers fatherhood. Derek Jeter is: Captain Dad," another fan wrote.

Jeter's daughters, Bella Raine and Story Grey, look very focused in this picture that's going viral on Twitter.

As for Jeter's third child, River Rose, she's just watching it all unfold in the backyard.

Hopefully, Jeter continues to post fun, heartwarming content like this on social media.