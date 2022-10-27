Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter walk out of Monument Park during the retirement cerremony of Jeter's jersey #2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.

Much of Yankees nation appears to be upset by the move, though.

Legendary New York Yankees star Derek Jeter was asked about the move on Wednesday night. He said that he's still sick to this day over the comeback.

There's no chance Jeter would watch those highlights.

You can't blame him for feeling that way, can you?

"Hal Steinbrenner’s ok with a Yankees front office who thought it was a good idea to motivate the team down 3-0 in the ALCS to Astros by showing Red Sox highlights to Jeter’s chagrin. They got swept & this will go down as one of the worst management decisions of all time," one fan wrote.

"Yeah, doesn't seem Derek Jeter really enjoys that the Yankees tried to inspire their players down 3-0 by showing them clips of the 2004 Yankees blowing a 3-0 lead to the Red Sox," one fan added.

"His reaction is exactly what you thought it would be," another fan wrote.

"Maybe the Yankees should have brought Jeter in to talk to them instead of showing Red Sox highlights," one fan added.

The Yankees, who haven't reached the World Series in nearly 15 years, are reportedly bringing Aaron Boone back as the team's manager.