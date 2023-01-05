Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy Cole pose for a photo at Yankee Stadium during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world.

A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett.

The baseball community is thrilled for the Cole family, and rightfully so.

"Ahhhh so sweet!!!!! Congrats to the Coles," a Yankees fan said.

"Awww another baby Cole congrats," a second fan tweeted.

Back in September, Amy Cole announced on Instagram that her family will be expanding in the coming months.

"Our littlest Cole is sliding into our home soon," she wrote. "Due at the ball drop."

Amy shared a handful of adorable photos with Gerrit and their first child, Cade, at Yankee Stadium.

This is a memorable way to start 2023, there's no doubt about it. Congrats to the Cole family.