Sports World Reacts To Jacob deGrom’s Poor Start

Jacob deGrom on the mound for the Mets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

We have grown accustomed to watching Jacob deGrom dominate opponents from the mound. But anytime he has one or two bad innings, the baseball world crumbles, as it did Thursday night.

The Atlanta Braves lit up deGrom with three runs in the first inning. Second baseman Ossie Albies got the scoring going with an RBI single. One batter later, third baseman Austin Riley smoked an 0-2 fastball out to right for a two-run homer.

Believe it or not, deGrom’s ERA climbed from 0.69 to 1.03 because of the poor first inning outing. Somehow, that feels a bit disappointing. But it’s worth giving the Mets’ ace the credit he deserves.

Carrying a sub-1.0 ERA into July is no easy task. In fact, deGrom’s performance up to this point in the season was nothing short of historic. Regardless, the right-hander has never liked thinking about his own stats.

“I try not to think about [the ERA],” deGrom said back in June, via ESPN.com. “I try to go out there and put us in position to win.”

So what do baseball fans have to think about deGrom’s performance on Thursday? Let’s just say they’re confused, considering deGrom’s been so dominant up to this point in the season.

At the same time, deGrom is overdue for a human-like performance on the mound.

No pitcher is perfect. Up to this point in the season, Jacob deGrom had come close. But even baseball’s top pitcher was due for a bad outing.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.