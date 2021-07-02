Sports World Reacts To Jacob deGrom’s Poor Start

We have grown accustomed to watching Jacob deGrom dominate opponents from the mound. But anytime he has one or two bad innings, the baseball world crumbles, as it did Thursday night.

The Atlanta Braves lit up deGrom with three runs in the first inning. Second baseman Ossie Albies got the scoring going with an RBI single. One batter later, third baseman Austin Riley smoked an 0-2 fastball out to right for a two-run homer.

This 1st inning souvenir comes to you courtesy of @austinriley1308!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/zA63Ndv0DN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 1, 2021

Believe it or not, deGrom’s ERA climbed from 0.69 to 1.03 because of the poor first inning outing. Somehow, that feels a bit disappointing. But it’s worth giving the Mets’ ace the credit he deserves.

Carrying a sub-1.0 ERA into July is no easy task. In fact, deGrom’s performance up to this point in the season was nothing short of historic. Regardless, the right-hander has never liked thinking about his own stats.

“I try not to think about [the ERA],” deGrom said back in June, via ESPN.com. “I try to go out there and put us in position to win.”

So what do baseball fans have to think about deGrom’s performance on Thursday? Let’s just say they’re confused, considering deGrom’s been so dominant up to this point in the season.

At the same time, deGrom is overdue for a human-like performance on the mound.

I forget deGrom is human. ATL is def getting their hits off him tonight. — JR (@THEJRSHOW) July 2, 2021

Jacob deGrom has given up 3 earned runs tonight for the first time this season. The last time deGrom gave up 3 or more runs in a game was September 26, 2020, against the Washington Nationals. — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) July 2, 2021

DeGrom's ERA just went up. However, he has been lights out this year. Props to deGrom for lasting this long into the season. https://t.co/OfhEUpnjBD — Derek (@Get_Deer_Recked) July 1, 2021

No pitcher is perfect. Up to this point in the season, Jacob deGrom had come close. But even baseball’s top pitcher was due for a bad outing.