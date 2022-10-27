Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's Viral Outfit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros are off to the World Series, after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

But it was Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, who went viral on the field following the game.

Upton's custom Houston Astros outfit went viral on social media.

"Kate Upton is wearing a sweet, customized (Verlander / 35) satin jacket during the Astros ALCS celebration on the field at Yankee Stadium," one fan wrote.

Sports fans took to social media to weigh in on the jacket that went viral.

"It’s Kate Upton jacket szn," one fan wrote.

"Not me googling where to get Kate Upton’s jacket 😆," another fan added.

"That Kate Upton #Astros jacket about to be a best seller," another fan added.

"Kate Upton has on a FIRE Astros jacket," one fan added.

The Houston Astros are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.