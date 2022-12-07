Sports World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr's Big Announcement

SEATTLE - APRIL 30: (FILE PHOTO) Ken Griffey Jr. #24 of the Seattle Mariners smiles in the dugout prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field on April 30, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. The team announced the retirement of Ken Griffey Jr. prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on June 2, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is teaming up with the MLB to help out Division-I baseball players from HBCUs.

On Tuesday, Griffey and the MLB officially announced the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic." This event will be centered around an All-Star Game.

Since Griffey used to suit up for the Mariners, it's only fitting that next year's "HBCU Swingman Classic" will be held during the 2023 MLB All-Star weekend in Seattle.

Tony Reagins, the Chief Baseball Development Officer for the MLB, released a statement on this development.

"Highlighting the talent at HBCU Baseball programs is an important part of how we connect with college baseball while also improving African American representation at all levels of our game," Reagins said. "We are excited to offer this opportunity to these players and for our fans to witness this new All-Star experience."

As you'd expect, baseball fans are applauding Griffey and the MLB for putting this event together.

"This is huge," one fan said.

"Let's GO GRIFFEY," another fan tweeted.

Maybe the "HBCU Swingman Classic" will inspire other leagues to put together similar events.