Sports World Reacts To Madison Bumgarner’s ‘No-Hit’ Game

Madison Bumgarner started Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and recorded the game’s final out. Over the course of his complete game outing, he did not allow a hit.
That’s a no-hitter, right?
Technically, no – at least, not yet. Major League Baseball has yet to decide if no-hitters thrown in the seven-inning double-headers will be officially counted as no-hitters in the record books.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are counting it as one, though.
“IT COUNTS IN OUR BOOK. MADISON BUMGARNER HAS THROWN A NO-HIT GAME!” the D-Backs tweeted on Sunday.
The sports world took to social media following the game to debate the topic. Should it count as a no-hitter or not?
Most seem to be in agreement: It should count as a no-hitter, but there should be a qualifier/asterisk indicating that it was a seven-inning no-hitter.
That seems fair.
Since it's an unofficial no-hitter, we made this for Madison Bumgarner to celebrate this momentous occasion pic.twitter.com/xofIw0ZoBm
— Cut4 (@Cut4) April 25, 2021
Madison Bumgarner throws a 7-inning no-hitter. I think that’s still a no-hitter.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 25, 2021
Madison Bumgarner threw a complete game without allowing a hit against the Braves today.
However, it won't be recognized as a no-hitter since the game was only seven innings as part of a double header. pic.twitter.com/lJaKBXrAUJ
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021
Madison Bumgarner, who came so close to throwing multiple no-hitters for the Giants, just threw a 7-inning no-hitter against the Braves that doesn't count as one: pic.twitter.com/DYay4MtcaI
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 25, 2021
MLB: "Seven inning games are legitimate, real baseball."
Bumgarner: *throws no-hitter*
MLB: "No, not like that."
— Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) April 25, 2021
Bumgarner had a special, seven-inning themed message following his outing.
“It feels good. I just want to say two things before I go celebrate with the guys,” Bumgarner said on TV following the outing. “I want to thank these shadows in Atlanta. They helped me out a good bit. That was awesome. And I want to thank Rob Manfred for making these seven-inning games.”
Well said, Madison.