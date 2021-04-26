The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Madison Bumgarner’s ‘No-Hit’ Game

Madison Bumgarner on Sunday against the Braves.ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 25: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers the pitch in the third inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Madison Bumgarner started Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and recorded the game’s final out. Over the course of his complete game outing, he did not allow a hit.

That’s a no-hitter, right?

Technically, no – at least, not yet. Major League Baseball has yet to decide if no-hitters thrown in the seven-inning double-headers will be officially counted as no-hitters in the record books.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are counting it as one, though.

“IT COUNTS IN OUR BOOK. MADISON BUMGARNER HAS THROWN A NO-HIT GAME!” the D-Backs tweeted on Sunday.

The sports world took to social media following the game to debate the topic. Should it count as a no-hitter or not?

Most seem to be in agreement: It should count as a no-hitter, but there should be a qualifier/asterisk indicating that it was a seven-inning no-hitter.

That seems fair.

Bumgarner had a special, seven-inning themed message following his outing.

“It feels good. I just want to say two things before I go celebrate with the guys,” Bumgarner said on TV following the outing. “I want to thank these shadows in Atlanta. They helped me out a good bit. That was awesome. And I want to thank Rob Manfred for making these seven-inning games.”

Well said, Madison.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.