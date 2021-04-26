Sports World Reacts To Madison Bumgarner’s ‘No-Hit’ Game

Madison Bumgarner started Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and recorded the game’s final out. Over the course of his complete game outing, he did not allow a hit.

That’s a no-hitter, right?

Technically, no – at least, not yet. Major League Baseball has yet to decide if no-hitters thrown in the seven-inning double-headers will be officially counted as no-hitters in the record books.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are counting it as one, though.

“IT COUNTS IN OUR BOOK. MADISON BUMGARNER HAS THROWN A NO-HIT GAME!” the D-Backs tweeted on Sunday.

IT COUNTS IN OUR BOOK. MADISON BUMGARNER HAS THROWN A NO-HIT GAME! pic.twitter.com/nRHNWX0DVV — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 25, 2021

The sports world took to social media following the game to debate the topic. Should it count as a no-hitter or not?

Most seem to be in agreement: It should count as a no-hitter, but there should be a qualifier/asterisk indicating that it was a seven-inning no-hitter.

That seems fair.

Since it's an unofficial no-hitter, we made this for Madison Bumgarner to celebrate this momentous occasion pic.twitter.com/xofIw0ZoBm — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 25, 2021

Madison Bumgarner throws a 7-inning no-hitter. I think that’s still a no-hitter. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 25, 2021

Madison Bumgarner threw a complete game without allowing a hit against the Braves today. However, it won't be recognized as a no-hitter since the game was only seven innings as part of a double header. pic.twitter.com/lJaKBXrAUJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021

Madison Bumgarner, who came so close to throwing multiple no-hitters for the Giants, just threw a 7-inning no-hitter against the Braves that doesn't count as one: pic.twitter.com/DYay4MtcaI — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 25, 2021

MLB: "Seven inning games are legitimate, real baseball." Bumgarner: *throws no-hitter* MLB: "No, not like that." — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) April 25, 2021

Bumgarner had a special, seven-inning themed message following his outing.

“It feels good. I just want to say two things before I go celebrate with the guys,” Bumgarner said on TV following the outing. “I want to thank these shadows in Atlanta. They helped me out a good bit. That was awesome. And I want to thank Rob Manfred for making these seven-inning games.”

Well said, Madison.