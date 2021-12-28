Sports World Reacts To Male Athlete Of The Year Pick

The Associated Press has named its Male Athlete of the Year and the award goes to one of the best players in baseball.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani has won the award after he was the unanimous AL MVP this season.

Ohtani is a two-way superstar as he’s not only one of the best pitchers in baseball but one of the best hitters as well.

He finished the 2021 season with 46 home runs and 100 RBI’s on 138 total hits. He also did all of that while only playing in 126 games.

His 46 homers were third overall in the MLB.

Pitching-wise, Ohtani started 23 games and went 9-2 overall with a 3.18 ERA, and had 156 strikeouts.

His manager Joe Madden spoke at the end of the regular season and was in awe at how Ohtani was doing this.

“He’s doing something we haven’t seen in our lifetimes, but he’s also doing it at the very highest level of hitting and pitching,” Madden said. “He’s doing more than other players, but he’s also doing it better than almost everybody else on that field, and those are the greatest players in the game, his contemporaries. He’s playing their game, but he’s also playing a different game.”

The sports world thinks the AP got this pick right, based on their reactions.

Always trust the AP. They know what's up. https://t.co/Y2kchJZmoR — Andrew Rhodes (@A_Rhodes77) December 28, 2021

You thought Shohei Ohtani Award SZN was done? Think again! https://t.co/kQEDLtAufq — Halos Heaven (@halosheaven) December 28, 2021

Incredibly well deserved and breaks a streak of three straight years of NBA players winning the award. Ohtani first MLB player to win since Altuve in 2017. https://t.co/jveiE67GBE — Orri Benatar (@obenatar512) December 28, 2021

Congrats to Shohei Ohtani.