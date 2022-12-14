Sports World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Decision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts in the dugout during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

For the second straight offseason, Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year deal to pitch in Los Angeles.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported Wednesday that the 30-year-old starting pitcher signed a deal with the Dodgers. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, Syndergaard will make $13 million with an opportunity to earn an additional $1.5 million in performance-based incentives.

Syndergaard seemingly confirmed the news by posting a Dodgers cap imposed over a GIF of The Dude from The Big Lebowski.

While "Thor" is no longer a dominant power pitcher, fans are interested to see what he accomplishes with the Dodgers in 2023.

Even in a favorable market, Syndergaard received less than the $21 million he got from the Angels upon returning from Tommy John surgery last offseason. The 6-foot-6 righty registered a 3.85 ERA in 15 starts before getting traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he posted a 4.12 ERA in 10 outings.

However, his stuff significantly dipped from his pre-surgery years with the New York Mets. Formerly one of MLB's hardest throwers, Syndergaard's average fastball velocity dropped from his usual 97-98 mph range to 93.8.

As a result, a strikeout rate that was always above 24.0% plummeted to 16.8.

Yet last year's version of Syndergaard could still give the Dodgers their money's worth as a back-end starter behind Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May.

The franchise also unlocked an extra gear from Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney on prove-it deals last year. Perhaps pitching coach Mark Prior can help revive Syndergaard's career.