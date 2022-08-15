Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Controversial Suggestion

Should baseball make steroids legal?

Following the 80-game PED suspension to Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., Paige Spiranac has a controversial suggestion.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality believes MLB should allow players to take steroids.

Some baseball fans have made similar suggestions, and baseball was pretty exciting in the late 90s during the home run era, but this isn't going to happen.

"This has got to be the worst take of all time," one fan wrote.

"Best insight into this whole Tatis suspension yet…" another fan wrote.

"Yes to monster home runs. But no, don’t think it should be legal," another fan wrote.

Should baseball take up Paige on her suggestion?