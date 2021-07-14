On Tuesday night, the Major League Baseball All-Star game kicked off with a familiar face throwing out the first pitch.

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning delivered the first pitch of the game – sort of. Most people in the stands – and those watching from home – expected Manning to deliver a dart.

Unfortunately, he didn’t quite live up to those expectations. He bounced the ball in the dirt while attempting to get the ball to Colorado Rockies ace German Marquez.

Check it out.

Looks like Peyton Manning still has it pic.twitter.com/YWNOAhHZqV — Patrick Simpson (@_PatrickSimpson) July 14, 2021

Of course, fans couldn’t help but talk about a two-time Super Bowl champion leaving the ball short. Some even likened it to the end of his career with the Broncos when he struggled with his arm strength.

Peyton Manning just bounced the first pitch, must’ve felt like a playoff atmosphere. — Dan Wilson (@dan_wilson4) July 14, 2021

Peyton Manning threaded a thousand passes in between defensive backs, but he just spiked his first pitch in the dirt. Baseball is hard. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 14, 2021

Manning has been a large part of the All-Star festivities so far at Coors Field. Of course, as a Denver legend, he has the cache to pull that off.

He talked about his love for baseball earlier this week.

“I love baseball. I grew up playing baseball. I love everything about baseball. It’s such a different mentality than football. So many more games and a different atmosphere. I’ve always been a fan of it,” Manning said on Monday, per The Indianapolis Star.

Maybe he’ll work on that first pitch.