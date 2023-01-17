Sports World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Contract Prediction

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani is slated to break the bank next offseason.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar has one more season remaining before entering free agency. As a superb hitter and dominant pitcher, he's uniquely positioned to draw a record payday.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez spoke to agents and executives about how much Ohtani could make on the open market. Some speculated that he might net a $500 million contract, surpassing Patrick Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million extension ($141.5 million guaranteed) as the richest deal in the history of North American sports.

Some fans think Ohtani justifies a ground-breaking contract, but others are afraid to give so much to a player who turns 29 this summer.

Whichever team signs Ohtani is essentially receiving two superstar players.

Ohtani is a career .267/.354/.532 hitter who ranked 12th among qualified batters with a .370 weighted on-base average (wOBA) last season. That alone would net him a hefty payday, but he's also an ace.

The Japanese phenom finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting with a 2.33 ERA, 219 strikeouts, and 44 walks in 166 innings.

Even if he doesn't receive half a billion dollars, Ohtani could surpass Angels teammate Mike Trout's $426.5 million to earn the game's largest total contract value.

Such a huge sticker price will limit his reasonable suitors to a small list of big spenders. It could also lead to Ohtani playing for a new team during the 2023 season if the Angels trade the pending free agent.