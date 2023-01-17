Sports World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Contract Prediction
Shohei Ohtani is slated to break the bank next offseason.
The Los Angeles Angels superstar has one more season remaining before entering free agency. As a superb hitter and dominant pitcher, he's uniquely positioned to draw a record payday.
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez spoke to agents and executives about how much Ohtani could make on the open market. Some speculated that he might net a $500 million contract, surpassing Patrick Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million extension ($141.5 million guaranteed) as the richest deal in the history of North American sports.
Some fans think Ohtani justifies a ground-breaking contract, but others are afraid to give so much to a player who turns 29 this summer.
Whichever team signs Ohtani is essentially receiving two superstar players.
Ohtani is a career .267/.354/.532 hitter who ranked 12th among qualified batters with a .370 weighted on-base average (wOBA) last season. That alone would net him a hefty payday, but he's also an ace.
The Japanese phenom finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting with a 2.33 ERA, 219 strikeouts, and 44 walks in 166 innings.
Even if he doesn't receive half a billion dollars, Ohtani could surpass Angels teammate Mike Trout's $426.5 million to earn the game's largest total contract value.
Such a huge sticker price will limit his reasonable suitors to a small list of big spenders. It could also lead to Ohtani playing for a new team during the 2023 season if the Angels trade the pending free agent.