Sports World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Unhappy News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The MLB postseason is full of stars, but the Los Angeles Angels again fell short of showcasing Shohei Ohtani on the grand stage.

The Angeles somehow missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season -- and 12 of the last 13 years -- despite possessing two generational players in Ohtani and Mike Trout. Ohtani is understandably disappointed with how the season ended.

Speaking at a Tokyo airport, per an Associated Press report shared on Twitter by ESPN's Joon Lee, the two-way phenom called 2022 "a good season for me personally," but not so much the team.

"I have to say that August and September in particular felt longer to me than last year," Ohtani said in Japanese. "We were not able to play as many good games as we would like -- including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season."

Ohtani has one more year on his contract before getting the opportunity to test the market next winter. Combining his looming free agency with these comments, fans are pleading with their favorite teams to land the 2021 American League MVP.

Rumors swirled about the Angels potentially moving Ohtani before this summer's trade deadline, but the organization stood pat. However, they could revisit the topic if they're not confident in keeping him beyond the 2023 campaign.

Ohtani is truly a one-of-a-kind player. In addition to batting .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs, he recorded a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings pitched.

Getting two All-Star skill sets in one player would be a monumental addition to any team, even if just for one season. While declaring "a rather negative impression of the season" is a far cry from pushing his way to a new team, Ohtani's situation could dominate headlines all offseason.