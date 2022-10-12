Sports World Reacts To Surprising Randy Johnson News

19 Jul 2001: Pitcher Randy Johnson #51 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throwing the ball during the game against the San Diego Padres at Qualcomm Park in San Diego, California. The Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 3-0.Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport

Even though Randy Johnson's MLB career has been over for a while, the Hall of Fame pitcher isn't staying away from sports.

On Wednesday, a photo of Johnson working as a photographer at an NFL game is going viral.

"Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," tweeted Business Insider's Sophie Kleeman, who shared the picture.

The 6-foot-11 Johnson shooting games on an NFL sideline is a surprising sight, but also something that a lot of people seem to be very happy about.

"I love this. Life doesn’t end when your time as an athlete ends. Go start a new life and dominate," tweeted former NFL player Jay Richardson.

"I tried to profile Randy in 2019 about his photography career because he also takes pics at rock concerts (like Iron Maiden)," said FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder. "He didn’t want to talk but here’s his amazing logo."

Johnson's photography logo features a dead bird, an ode to his famous fastball which killed a poor flying creature during spring training many years ago.

Overall, the reactions to this Johnson news have been overwhelmingly positive.

You can view all of Randy Johnson's photography work here.