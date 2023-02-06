Sports World Reacts To The Carlos Correa Announcement
Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the...World Baseball Classic.
Minnesota Twins can breathe easy, as the star shortstop isn't dealing with anything significant.
Rather, Correa's wife is due to give birth around the same time as the World Baseball Classic.
"Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic after making a joint decision with the #MNTwins. Correa's wife is due with the couple's second child the same week that Puerto Rico opens WBC play. Twins don't want Correa juggling family/WBC," Dan Hayes reported.
Good for Carlos.
"Everyone reading that first sentence thought this was going to be about his ankle actually starting to break in earnest," one fan wrote.
"Wake up babe, new Correa news dropped!" one fan added.
"That’s a huge loss for team Puerto Rico," another fan wrote.
"So they’re worried about him getting hurt," one fan added.
Best of luck to Carlos and his wife.