Sports World Reacts To The Carlos Correa Announcement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the...World Baseball Classic.

Minnesota Twins can breathe easy, as the star shortstop isn't dealing with anything significant.

Rather, Correa's wife is due to give birth around the same time as the World Baseball Classic.

"Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic after making a joint decision with the #MNTwins. Correa's wife is due with the couple's second child the same week that Puerto Rico opens WBC play. Twins don't want Correa juggling family/WBC," Dan Hayes reported.

Good for Carlos.

"Everyone reading that first sentence thought this was going to be about his ankle actually starting to break in earnest," one fan wrote.

"Wake up babe, new Correa news dropped!" one fan added.

"That’s a huge loss for team Puerto Rico," another fan wrote.

"So they’re worried about him getting hurt," one fan added.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Best of luck to Carlos and his wife.