Sports World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Vin Scully News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 02: Broadcaster Vin Scully waves to the crowd during the seventh inning between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on October 2, 2016 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The sports world lost an all-time figure on Tuesday evening.

Vin Scully, one of the greatest announcers in sports history, passed away. He was 94 years old.

The voice of the Dodgers worked in baseball for decades, becoming one of the most beloved figures in all of sports. If everyone in the game was given an approval rating, you'd be hard pressed to find someone with a higher one than Scully.

The Dodgers announced the tragic news on Tuesday night.

Tributes are beginning to pour in for the legendary broadcasting figure.

"This is a devastating, devastating day for the city of Los Angeles and the world. Vin Scully was the greatest broadcaster who ever lived. And he was as kind in real life as he was on the air. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him," baseball writer Molly Knight wrote.

"Vin scully was an incredible broadcaster for decades and also was a wonderful person. The sports world won’t see another like him," one fan wrote.

"You can't tell the story of baseball without Vin Scully. And nobody ever told the story of baseball better than Vin Scully," another fan wrote.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared a tribute of his own.

"An absolute legend has passed away at 94 years old. He will be remembered by many as one of the best to ever do it. Known for his 67 years of calling Dodgers games but I remember him on NBC as well calling the game of the week and many World Series games. RIP to to a legend," he wrote.

Our thoughts are with Vin Scully's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.