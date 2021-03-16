The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The LeBron James, MLB News

Lakers star LeBron James

On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dipped his toe into another professional sport.

According to Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe, LeBron and longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter are set to join Fenway Sports Group as partners. The deal makes LeBron and Carter part owners of the Boston Red Sox and the first Black partners in FSG history.

Silverman has the details of the new deal. “By becoming a partner in FSG, the Los Angeles Lakers star also will become a part-owner of the Red Sox as well as other FSG subsidiaries, including NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management,” the report said.

Immediately following the news, the sports world reacted to LeBron James becoming a part-owner of an MLB team.

This isn’t the first time LeBron and FSG have worked together. Back in 2011, the NBA superstar paired up with the group to buy a minority stake in English Premier League soccer club Liverpool F.C..

LeBron James and Maverick Carter have expanded their business portfolios over the years. It was only a matter of time before the two eventually bought into a professional team.

We doubt this will be the last time LeBron is a part-owner of a team moving forward either. Perhaps the NBA will be next.


