On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dipped his toe into another professional sport.

According to Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe, LeBron and longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter are set to join Fenway Sports Group as partners. The deal makes LeBron and Carter part owners of the Boston Red Sox and the first Black partners in FSG history.

Silverman has the details of the new deal. “By becoming a partner in FSG, the Los Angeles Lakers star also will become a part-owner of the Red Sox as well as other FSG subsidiaries, including NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management,” the report said.

Immediately following the news, the sports world reacted to LeBron James becoming a part-owner of an MLB team.

LeBron is set to become part owner of the Red Sox pending MLB approval, per @MikeSilvermanBB He and Mav Carter joined Fenway Sports Group as partners, making them the first Black partners in FSG history 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kCt7NRTLMD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2021

LEBRON AN MLB OWNER? Say what you want, but having Ken Griffey Jr in the commissioner’s office and Lebron as an owner could be huge for baseball https://t.co/Vmfcib7NXl — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) March 16, 2021

This isn’t the first time LeBron and FSG have worked together. Back in 2011, the NBA superstar paired up with the group to buy a minority stake in English Premier League soccer club Liverpool F.C..

LeBron James and Maverick Carter have expanded their business portfolios over the years. It was only a matter of time before the two eventually bought into a professional team.

We doubt this will be the last time LeBron is a part-owner of a team moving forward either. Perhaps the NBA will be next.