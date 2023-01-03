Sports World Reacts To The Rafael Devers Announcement

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - MARCH 26: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run during a Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 26, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox agreed to a contract with star third baseman Rafael Devers on Tuesday, but not the one fans hoped for.

Devers and the Red Sox came to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million deal for 2023, avoiding arbitration. That's better than nothing, but it still isn't the lucrative long-term extension Devers is seeking and Sox diehards are clamoring for.

As a result, the team continues to take a pounding on social media for its apparent unwillingness to sign its homegrown stars.

“The Red Sox are embarrassing. They don’t deserve a player like Rafael Devers," said former MLB infielder Carlos Baerga, via insider Hector Gomez. "It’s incredible that they haven’t offered him a contract like he deserves. My advice to him is to put the numbers he always puts in next season and sign with a team that values ​​him.”

"Quite an accomplishment. Now, let’s see if you have the guts to offer 325/10. If you don’t, sell the team," said former TV anchor Tony Terzi.

"Extend the guy wtf," added one Sox fan.

"Pay him for 10 more!!!!!" echoed another.

"Unbelievable BS by this organization," said a third.

"John Henry decided that getting booed at the Bruins game in his own stadium yesterday wasn’t enough," added CBS Boston's Adam Chambers.

Devers earned his second consecutive All-Star selection in 2022, slashing .295/.358/.521 with 27 home runs, 88 RBI and 84 runs scored in 141 games.

The 26-year-old slugger also finished 14th in American League MVP voting.