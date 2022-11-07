Sports World Reacts To The Ted Cruz Parade Video

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 22: Neil Parrott, left, Republican candidate for Marylands 6th Congressional District, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrive by bus to a campaign event in Frederick, Md., on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Parrott is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. David Trone, D-Md. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/Getty Images

The Houston Astros World Series parade is taking place on Monday afternoon and it's already generating some viral moments.

The biggest one doesn't even involve anyone on the team.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who represents the state of Texas, was hit by a beer can during the parade on Monday afternoon. Video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

A can flew through the air and appeared to make contact with the U.S. Senator during the parade route on Monday afternoon in Houston.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the Cruz parade video.

"Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade," one fan wrote.

"This is eff’ing awesome—Ted Cruz gets showered with boos by his constituents at Astros championship parade," another fan added.

"Ted Cruz rode in the Astros victory parade in his hometown and was met with a chorus of boo’s and middle fingers. Texans don’t forget," one fan wrote.

"Who thought it was a good idea to have Dan Patrick and Ted Cruz in the Astros parade?" another fan added.

Cruz was also booed heavily by many of the fans in attendance on Monday afternoon.

The Astros, meanwhile, are celebrating their second World Series championship of the last five years.