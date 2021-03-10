The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Texas Rangers Attendance News

A general view of the Texas Rangers ballpark.ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 29: Vintage aircraft from the Cavanagh Flight Museum fly over the Opening Day ceremonies before the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, one Major League Baseball team made headlines with its decision on fan attendance.

While most teams around the league have announced fans will be in attendance in some capacity, the Texas Rangers decided to take things up a notch. The Rangers announced they will open Globe Life Field up completely for the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5.

So, how many people will be able to watch the season-opener? Well, the 49,115-seat venue will be fully packed when the season officially kicks off.

Immediately after the news broke, fans started giving their reactions on social media. Of course, the reactions were all over the place, from fans loving the decision to fans questioning if it’s the right decision right now.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

The interesting part of the Rangers’ announcement is that the team will have 100-percent capacity for the season-opener. However, after that, the Rangers will change to “slightly reduced capacity with ‘social distancing pods’ in April and May.”

The last time the Rangers stepped on the field, the team didn’t perform very well. Texas finished the shortened 2020 season with the second-worst record in baseball – behind just the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.


