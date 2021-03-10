Sports World Reacts To The Texas Rangers Attendance News

On Wednesday morning, one Major League Baseball team made headlines with its decision on fan attendance.

While most teams around the league have announced fans will be in attendance in some capacity, the Texas Rangers decided to take things up a notch. The Rangers announced they will open Globe Life Field up completely for the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5.

So, how many people will be able to watch the season-opener? Well, the 49,115-seat venue will be fully packed when the season officially kicks off.

Immediately after the news broke, fans started giving their reactions on social media. Of course, the reactions were all over the place, from fans loving the decision to fans questioning if it’s the right decision right now.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Let’s be real, do they have enough fans wanting to watch them live right now? https://t.co/dyOdQgUXgJ — Climbing Tal's Hill (@astrosCTH) March 10, 2021

Capacity is 40,300.

What could go wrong, says Canadian guy locked in his condo for the last three months. https://t.co/x09K6o9fiN — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 10, 2021

The interesting part of the Rangers’ announcement is that the team will have 100-percent capacity for the season-opener. However, after that, the Rangers will change to “slightly reduced capacity with ‘social distancing pods’ in April and May.”

The last time the Rangers stepped on the field, the team didn’t perform very well. Texas finished the shortened 2020 season with the second-worst record in baseball – behind just the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.