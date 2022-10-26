Sports World Reacts To Troubling World Series News

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 28: Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It was announced on Wednesday that no U.S.-born Black players are projected to suit up for the 2022 World Series. It would be the first time this happens since 1950.

Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, commented on this shocking statistic.

"That is eye opening," Kendrick said. "It is somewhat startling that two cities that have high African American populations, there’s not a single Black player."

Players like Jose Altuve and Jean Segura will help keep the rosters diverse for the World Series. However, fans aren't pleased with the lack of U.S.-born Black players.

"Smh this ain't good," a fan said.

"It’s obvious MLB still lacks Black representation," a second fan responded to this news. "We can still appreciate though how Dusty Baker, one of two Black managers in MLB, has brought his team to the World Series. He has recorded over 2,000 managerial wins, and a championship ring would be nothing short of historical."

"America's past time....," another fan tweeted.

The World Series will officially start on Friday.

Game 1 between the Astros and Phillies will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET.