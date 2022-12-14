Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Aaron Judge Ball Update

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season might have made a mistake...

Judge smacked his 62nd home run of the year against the Texas Rangers in early October. The man who caught the ball turned down some big offers, including a $3 million one, to put the ball up for auction.

With days remaining in the auction, the highest bid is reportedly just over $1 million.

"Cory Youmans caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR ball. He then turned down a $3 million offer and decided to put the ball up for auction on @GoldinCo . But there are three days remaining, and the highest bid currently sits at $1.2 million 👀," Joe Pompliano tweeted.

Was a mistake made?

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the decision he made.

"First offer=best offer," one fan wrote.

"It’ll go for more than $3 million, but it’s a good sweat now that it is below that watermark," one fan added.

"This is what happens when one is greedy. Poetic," another fan wrote.

"Ehhh people won't start bidding until last minute, it'll go past 3 mil (which is stupid) but it will," another fan wrote.

There is still time left in the auction, but will it end up going for more than was originally offered?

What's your guess?