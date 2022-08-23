Sports World Reacts To Yankee Fan's Hot Dog Beer Straw

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

You truly never know what you'll see at a baseball ballpark.

That typically applies to action on the diamond, but a fan captured everyone's attention Monday night for his unorthodox invention.

During the first of two games between the New York Yankees and Mets at Yankee Stadium, an attendee poked a hole in his hot dog, which he used as a straw to drink beer.

Even by Twitter's standards, fans are divided. Is this fan the greatest architect of modern times, or must he be stopped before unleashing more horror onto society?

Many onlookers think a hot dog straw is gross.

Others, however, are applauding his brave originality.

How will this fan respond to realizing everyone is watching and discussing his odd creation?

Or perhaps that was the plan all along. The Athletic's Lindsey Adler floated a conspiracy theory that he's a plant deceiving the public for social media clout. That would explain why someone else happened to be filming him the entire time.

Either way, the hot dog beer straw has been unleashed onto an unprepared public. There's no turning back now.