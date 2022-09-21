Sports World Reacts To Yankees Fan's Home Run Ball Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, a fan in the Bronx managed to get his hands on Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 60th home run.

After the Yankees completed their comeback win over the Pirates, the fan gave the home run ball back to Judge.

The fan, Michael Kessler, received a signed bat and baseballs in exchange for Judge's 60th home run ball. He was also allowed to meet the AL MVP favorite.

Meeting Judge was probably a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Kessler. That being said, people believe he was ripped off by the Yankees.

"Many interpret this as the fan being 'classy,' but it is tough to watch someone get ripped off like this," Brian Fonseca said. "The Yankees are worth billions, Judge is about to sign a deal worth hundreds of millions. At the very least, the kid should negotiate $100k out of them for the ball."

"All these scrooges trying to rip on a bunch of college kids for being good dudes," Matt Sottile responded. "Sure, they missed out on a monster payday but giving the ball back and using that moment to tell Judge how much he means to the fans is so damn wholesome."

"Lmfao bro I’m walking out of there with season tickets for next season, playoff tickets, and $100K if I come down with that ball," one fan tweeted.

"I would've asked for like $200K and the bat and helmet he used to hit the homer and get it signed and also id ask for 4 playoff tickets," a second fan said.

This could end up being a cautionary tale for whoever catches Judge's 61st home run ball.

The Yankees will be back in action this Wednesday evening against the Pirates.