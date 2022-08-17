Sports World Reacts To Yankees Recent Slump

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout after he scored in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees just can't get themselves up off the mat. On Tuesday night, they dropped yet another game to the Rays.

After dominating the first half of the season, the Yankees have found themselves in a tough position. Although they own a nine-game lead in the AL East, it's very clear they're not playing winning baseball.

Believe it or not, the Yankees have lost 11 of their last 13 games. That includes multiple losses to the Red Sox, Mariners and Cardinals.

While the Yankees still have enough time to get back on track, the baseball world is starting to doubt their chances of winning the World Series.

"Knew this was gonna happen as soon as we started winning all those pointless ass games and losing the meaningful ones," a Yankees fan tweeted.

"You can’t play .700 baseball the whole season, it just doesn’t happen. This is why winning games in April and May is important, they still have a 9 game lead in the AL East," a Red Sox fan said.

"Has a 9 game lead in a division ever felt worse? Tough break," a Pirates fan wrote.

The Yankees' schedule won't get any easier from here. Once they finish their series against the Rays, they'll host the Blue Jays and the Mets.

If the Bronx Bombers want to head into September on a positive note, they'll need to snap out of their recent slump by the end of this week.