SS Marcus Semien Chooses Free Agent Destination

The Toronto Blue Jays have money to burn, and they just landed Marcus Semien, one of the top free agent infielders left on the market.

Semien will sign with the Blue Jays for $18 million over one year, according to multiple reports. He spent the last six seasons with the Oakland Athletics and was the third-place finisher for the American League MVP Award in 2019.

Toronto had been in on D.J. LeMahieu before he re-signed with the New York Yankees, and has also been linked to Justin Turner. Signing Semien seems to eliminate them from the Turner sweepstakes.

Infielder Marcus Semien is in agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $18 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 26, 2021

Semien has played 775 games at shortstop in his MLB career, but Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Toronto’s plan is to have the veteran man second base with budding star Bo Bichette remaining at shortstop.

Semien has not played a game at second–or any position other than shortstop–since 2014.

The plan is for Marcus Semien to play 2b and Bo Bichette to stay at SS — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 26, 2021

Toronto could have the strongest lineup in the American League this season, thanks in part to offseason acquisitions Semien and George Springer.

The Blue Jays should fight it out with the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East title.