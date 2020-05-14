Star MLB Pitcher Announces He Won’t Play For Reduced Salary

One of the big obstacles in getting Major League Baseball back on track is the issue of player salaries.

The idea that seems to be floating around in MLB circles right now is that the league will reduce the length of the 2020 season and prorate – or further reduce – salaries accordingly. But that isn’t sitting well with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell.

Per ESPN, Snell recently stated point blank that “a pay cut is not happening.” Snell explained that the COVID-19 risks are so great that he can’t afford to play for less money.

The Rays ace made it clear that he is not playing unless he gets all of his money. He is not willing to take the risk.

Via ESPN:

“Y’all gotta understand, man, for me to go — for me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof,” Snell said while answering questions on his Twitch channel. “It’s a shorter season, less pay. “No, I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that’s just the way it is for me. Like, I’m sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I’m making is way lower. Why would I think about doing that?”

According to Spotrac, Snell is in the second year of a five-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2019. He is set to make over $7 million with the Rays if everything goes on as normal.

But by the looks of things, the 2020 MLB season will be as far from normal as we’ve seen.

It will be interesting to see if Snell’s view on the situation is shared by other MLB stars as the MLBPA considers the recent owners’ proposal.