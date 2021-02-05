Star Pitcher Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

The never-ending saga involving Trevor Bauer’s free agency decision is over. On Friday afternoon, the reigning NL Cy Young winner signed a deal with one of, if not the, top teams in the MLB.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was first to break the news that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the winners of the Bauer sweepstakes. Moments after he announced this blockbuster deal, Bauer confirmed the report with this video.

Bauer is coming off the best year of his career, albeit the 2020 season was shortened due to the pandemic. He finished the year with an impressive 1.73 ERA, 5-4 record and 100 strikeouts. As you’d expect, he had a very strong market this offseason.

There were rumblings late on Thursday night that Bauer would sign a massive deal with the New York Mets. Instead, the All-Star pitcher decided to head back home to California.

At this time, there aren’t any specifics out regarding the length of Bauer’s contract. Nonetheless, his free agency decision is a classic case of the rich getting richer.

The Dodgers already have one of the best rosters in the league. Their pitching rotation consists of veterans in Clayton Kershaw and David Price, as well as young studs in Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Julio Urías.

If there was any doubt about who deserves to be the odds-on favorites to win the 2021 World Series, the Dodgers’ latest move should clear that up.