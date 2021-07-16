Starlin Castro, an infielder for the Washington Nationals and four-time All-Star, is set to go on administrative leave from the club. He was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident earlier in the summer.

Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports that he’ll be on seven-day leave starting this afternoon. Similar to the ongoing situation with Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers, that leave can be extended week-by-week if the league and players association agree on it. The paid leave is designed to allow the league to investigate the matter.

Right now, there is not a lot of clarity over the incident, including when it occurred. Back on June 16, Castro was placed on the Nationals’ restricted list after what manager Davey Martinez deemed a “family matter.”

He returned to play on June 18 against the New York Mets, and played in 24 games between Martinez’s comments and the All-Star Break. The 31-year old is in his second season with the Nationals.

NEWS: Nationals infielder Starlin Castro is going on administrative leave later today as MLB looks into an alleged domestic violence incident. https://t.co/FZbpXD5RRd — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) July 16, 2021

This is not Castro’s first domestic violence-related issue. He was accused of sexual assault in Fall 2011, his second year in the Majors with the Chicago Cubs.

Charges were never filed in that alleged incident.

The Washington Nationals return to play tonight, hosting the San Diego Padres in game one of a three-game series. As of now, the soonest it appears that Starlin Castro could return to the Nationals lineup is Friday, July 23 against the Baltimore Orioles, but there is plenty that we will hopefully find out between now and then.

[The Athletic]

Update: Major League Baseball has released its statement on Castro.

MLB just released its official statement on Starlin Castro being placed on administrative leave. The league finished it with "MLB will provide further comment at the appropriate time." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 16, 2021

We’ll have more as it comes out.