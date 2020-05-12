State Announces Pro Sports Can Resume Without Fans Starting May 16

For the past two months, sports has taken a backseat as most of the country sits in quarantine waiting for coronavirus to pass.

The MLB, NBA and NHL all suspended their respective seasons. As they wait to make a decision on the rest of their seasons, the NFL made it clear they plan to play the 2020 season as scheduled.

One state took the first step in the potential return of sports around the country. On Tuesday afternoon, Arizona Governor Doug Doucey announced a new set of standards for the state.

Ducey announced the major league sports can resume – without fans – starting this weekend. That’s right, on Saturday, May 16, sports can resume in the state.

“Today, I’m announcing that pools, gyms and spas can reopen this Wednesday, May 13. Major league sports can resume limited reopening, without fans, this Saturday, May 16,” Ducey announced on Twitter.

While it’s a great first step, there is still a long climb ahead for sports leagues around the nation.

One state allowing play doesn’t mean much when other states in the nation are still under quarantine – and will be for the foreseeable future.

Sports fans are awaiting the return of their favorite teams. Arizona gave fans some hope that sports will make their return in the coming months.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if other states are close to joining those open for business.