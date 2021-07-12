The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Stephen A. Smith Being Called On To Make Serious Apology After Shohei Ohtani Take

Stephen A Smith sitting court side.PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/BIG3/Getty Images)

We’re just days removed from finding out that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, star of First Take and a ubiquitous presence across the network, makes $12 million per year. Today he really stepped in it, making some pretty racist statements about both Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, and the Nigerian basketball team after their shocking upset of Team USA.

On First Take today, Smith said that Ohtani was not an effective face of baseball, because he does not speak English. Nevermind the fact that he’s doing things that no one since Babe Ruth has, something Smith readily acknowledges.

“…But when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube, or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, okay, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying,” Smith said.

Given the ongoing rise in violence against Asian-Americans, the timing is even worse here. Ohtani has injected some serious life into the game this year, as an All-Star level pitcher who could wind up with 50-60 home runs as a batter. He’s had no issue becoming the face of the game. Many around sports are calling for Smith, whose controversial statements usually manage to remain inside the lines of the sports he discusses, to issue a full apology for his statement.

Others, including a former Stephen A. Smith colleague, Keith Olbermann, believes that Smith should be suspended for the comments.

To make matters worse, this wasn’t even the only controversial take from Smith about foreign athletes from today’s First Take. After Team USA’s exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith spent time mocking the Nigerian players’ names, a truly disrespectful showing towards a team that just had an incredible effort over the weekend.

Smith has already attempted to clarify his Ohtani comments, but he certainly did not make an effort to apologize about either issue. We’ll see if that comes, or if ESPN tried to wait out this situation.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.