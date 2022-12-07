Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it.

Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied with the Yankees.

"I'm happy for him because he deserves it. But the Yankees as an organization, I'm looking at you. You ain't measuring up. Period," Smith said on Wednesday.

Smith then brought up how the Yankees finished the 2022 season on a sour note.

"You're just another team. You stunk up the month of August. We were wondering whether or not Aaron Boone would get himself fired. You got your act together enough to be in the postseason and be respectable."

At the end of the day, the Yankees are measured by World Series championships. They have not won since 2009.

In order for this Judge signing to pay off, the Yankees need to win at least one title over the next nine years. Anything less than that would be a massive failure.