Stephen A. Smith Trashes Struggling New York Yankees

Stephen A. Smith has officially reached his breaking point with the Yankees.

During this Wednesday's episode of First Take, Smith called out the Yankees for dropping yet another game at home.

The Yankees have lost 11 of their past 13 games. Though they still command a nine-game lead in the AL East, Smith is ready to press the panic button.

"The Yankees, you look like trash right now. You look like flat-out trash," Smith said. "You're worse than how it smells from the sewers in the Bronx, and I was born in the Bronx."

Smith continued: "Y'all straight garbage! There's more expected from the New York Yankees."

Smith concluded his rant by saying the Mets "are coming" for the Yankees. The crosstown rivals will face off next Monday.

If the Yankees can't snap out of their recent slump before the start of the Subway Series, they could be in for a rude awakening against the Mets.

The Yankees will try to get back in the win column this Wednesday night when they face the Rays.