Stephen Strasburg Set For Rehab Start: MLB World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Stephen Strasburg helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series in 2019, but the former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick has been riddled with injuries ever since.

The Nationals ace could be on his way back to the mound, though.

On Sunday, the Nationals announced that Strasburg will be making a rehab start on Tuesday night in Fredericksburg.

Strasburg had Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery in 2021. He's made only a handful of starts over the course of the past two seasons.

Hopefully we can see a healthy Strasburg back on the mound in the big leagues next month.

"This is great news also! I'll be at Strasburgs FredNats debut. No way im missing that one," one fan tweeted.

"LETS GOOO!!!" another fan added.

"The Phillies are truly luckless. No games with Washington in the first few months while they have 0 SPs," another fan added.

Tuesday night's Fredericksburg Nationals game will certainly have plenty of eyes on it.