Yankees star pitcher Domingo German may have thrown his last pitch in Major League Baseball.

The 27-year-old Domingo German has spent the last three years in the big leagues, all with the New York Yankees. The right-hander had a breakout season last year, producing 18 wins compared to just four losses with a 4.03 ERA and 153 strike-outs.

German missed the tail-end of the 2019 season, though. The Yankees pitcher was suspended 81 games after slapping his girlfriend at a charity event. He has 63 games left on his suspension, meaning he’s set to miss the entirety of the MLB’s shortened 60-game season this year.

New York looks forward to Domingo German returning to the rotation in 2021. But the right-hander may be hanging up his cleats, instead. German posted a cryptic message on Instagram this week, saying that he’s left baseball.

Domingo German posted this on his Instagram story. Looks like he is retiring from baseball.#Yankees #MLB #BrawlNetwork pic.twitter.com/hALKbA6C14 — Major League Brawl™️ (@BrawlMLB) July 18, 2020

The full translation of his Instagram story comes out to be: “I left baseball. Thanks my people.” The Yankees have yet to confirm as to whether Domingo German is actually retiring. Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t offer any clarification on the matter.

“I know he’s in the States visiting his child right now,” Boone said this week, via ESPN. “Beyond that, I don’t really know much. I just heard something like that, but I don’t really have much to say about the situation.”

This could be a major loss for the Yankees and their future trajectory. Perhaps Domingo German will eventually have a change of heart and re-join baseball’s winningest ball-club next season.