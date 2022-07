Sydney Sweeney Is Going Viral For Her First Pitch Appearance

BOSTON, MA - JULY 22: Sydney Sweeney throws a ceremonial first pitch ahead of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

TV and movie star Sydney Sweeney threw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game on Friday evening.

The first pitch wasn't great, but the Red Sox's on-field play has been even worse.

Did Sydney Sweeney curse the Red Sox?

Jokes are being made.

The Red Sox have lost four straight games and appear to be heading for a fifth straight loss on Sunday afternoon.

Is the curse of Sydney Sweeney a real one?