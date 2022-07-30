Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 29: Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 29, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade.

Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs this season.

Over the course of Peralta's nine-year run in Arizona, he provided the team with a steady bat and a sturdy glove. He won a Gold Glove in 2019 and Silver Slugger Award in 2018.

This is the second notable trade the Rays have made this month. A few weeks ago, they acquired catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics.

Considering the Rays are 14.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East, they'll most likely have to stay focused on the Wild Card race.

Acquiring a veteran like Peralta should only help the Rays' chances of making a playoff push over the next two months.