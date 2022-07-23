Teams Calling About Shohei Ohtani Trade: Fans React

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It turns out Juan Soto isn't the only All-Star being mentioned in reports before the trade deadline. On Saturday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi revealed that teams have been calling the Los Angeles Angels to see if Shohei Ohtani is available.

Ohtani, the reigning MVP of the American League, is considered one of the most unique players in the world. Not only is he an elite slugger, he's a very productive starting pitcher.

Although teams have called the Angels to ask about Ohtani, the current expectation is that he will not be traded before Aug. 2.

The MLB world, however, believes the Angels should seriously consider moving Ohtani.

Ohtani is having another All-Star season with the Angels, batting .256 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs.

As for his production on the mound, Ohtani has a 9-5 record with a 2.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts.

With one year remaining on Ohtani's contract, the Angels have to figure out whether he'll commit to the team for the long haul. If not, trading him for a haul of prospects doesn't sound that bad.

That being said, trading away a generational talent like Ohtani isn't easy.