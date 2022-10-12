Tentative Start Time Announced For Braves vs. Phillies Game 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 28: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park on March 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was expected to start at 4:45 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, first pitch has been delayed due to the weather.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Game 2 between the Phillies and Braves is currently on track to begin this Wednesday evening.

However, the tentative start time could change if the weather forecast gets worse.

"They're going to reconvene at six and check the forecast again," Rosenthal said. "The tentative start time right now, based on those forecasts, is 7:30-7:45 p.m. ET. Now, it all can change if the forecast at six is not good. But that's the current plan. They are going to try to play ball "

The Phillies won an exciting Game 1 on the road, as Nick Castellanos led the charge with three RBI.

The Braves made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Zach Eflin did just enough to slam the door shut on the defending champions.

Game 2 between the Phillies and Braves will be televised on FOX.