Terry Francona Makes His Opinion On Indians Name Very Clear

After the Washington Redskins announced on Friday they would be reviewing a possible name change, the Cleveland Indians revealed they would be doing the same.

“We are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.”

Today, Cleveland manager Terry Francona spoke with the media via Zoom call as the team prepares for the delayed start of the 2020 season. Among the issues he addressed was the team’s nickname.

The 61-year-old skipper is in favor of a change.

“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” Francona said, via ESPN. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful. “And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

The Indians took the small step of removing the Chief Wahoo logo from game jerseys, caps and merchandise last year. Now, it looks like the nickname could be next to fall.

The Indians’ name has been in place since 1915. Prior to that, the franchise was known as the Naps, Broncos and Blues.

Cleveland is coming off a 93-69 season in which it missed the playoffs.