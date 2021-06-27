On Sunday afternoon, Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor became injured during a terrifying collision with his own teammate.

Upon colliding with his teammate, Naylor helicoptered in the air before landing with his right leg underneath him. He instantly expressed pain before medical trainers rushed to his side and proceeded to stretch him off the field.

Indians manager Terry Francona met with reporters after the game to give further detail on Naylor. He didn’t have positive news to pass along. Francona informed the press Naylor did suffer a “fracture.” Right now, Cleveland isn’t even sure as to whether or not Naylor will be able to travel home with the team.

“We know that there’s a fracture,” Francona said after the game, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. “Other than that, he’s being evaluated over at the hospital right now. We’ll know more, I hope, in a couple hours. We’re not even sure if he can travel home with us.”

It was clear Josh Naylor had suffered an injury the moment after he landed with his leg underneath him. We’re certainly hoping the young player can make a quick recovery.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can find it below. Brace yourself. It’s not for the faint of heart.

We await further word on the full extent of Naylor’s injury. It doesn’t sound good, at least based on what Francona had to say Sunday afternoon.