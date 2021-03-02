Terry Francona’s Son, Nick, Releases Strong Message On Twitter

Mickey Callaway, the former manager of the New York Mets and pitching coach of the Cleveland Indians, has been accused of harassing and sending lewd photos to women, including members of the baseball media. Indians head coach Terry Francona is now under fire for his lack of transparency over what has been called “the worst kept secret in sports,” and has been called out by his own son, Nick Francona.

The younger Francona, a former United States Marine who has worked for the Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Mets, released a lengthy statement about his father’s awareness of Callaway’s alleged transgressions. A new report in The Athletic details what the Indians knew about their former pitching coach from 2010-17, casting serious doubts on team president Chris Antonetti’s assertion that the franchise was completely unaware of the allegations.

In 2017, Callaway’s last year with the Indians before landing his first manager job with the Mets, a man complained to the team’s fan services department that the coach “had sent ‘pornographic material’ to his wife.” Antonetti, Terry Francona, and general manager Mike Chernoff were all reportedly made aware of the complaints.

22 people interviewed by The Athletic, including 12 current and former team employees, told the site that “Callaway’s sexual indiscretions permeated the workplace to such an extent that it would have been difficult for top officials to not be aware of his behavior.” Now, Nick Francona backs that up, going so far as to call out his own father for his silence on the issue.

This isn’t easy, but it needs to be said. Here is my statement: https://t.co/g90fYnptH6 pic.twitter.com/hAR8tc02Zz — Nick Francona (@NickFrancona) March 2, 2021

Nick Francona was with the Mets when Callaway was hired as the team’s manager. He says that, in the weeks since the initial report by The Athletic, he has confronted his father, as well as Antonetti, about why they did not disclose the complaints, and gave the team “a strong endorsement.” He says that he was lied to by his father, whom he says “fails to understand what is acceptable behavior and what isn’t,” and “simply doesn’t get it.”

Terry Francona responded to the statement, saying that Nick choosing to “deal with it publicly is hurtful,” to which his son quickly responded.”

Well, he should’ve dealt with it privately then. That’s on him. I tried. https://t.co/GSqpgEO4DS — Nick Francona (@NickFrancona) March 2, 2021

It’s a pretty scathing rebuke of one’s own father, but based on The Athletic’s very details report, it does sound like the Cleveland Indians have a lot to answer for.

Mickey Callaway, currently the pitching coach of the Los Angeles Angels, is on administrative leave while the MLB investigates the situation.