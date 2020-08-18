Texas Rangers Pitcher Suspended For Monday Night Throw

On Monday night, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed the grand slam heard around the country.

In the top of the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers, Tatis Jr. faced a 3-0 count. Instead of taking the pitch – like the unwritten rules of baseball state he should – the youngster smashed a grand slam.

After the bases cleared, Manny Machado came up to the plate for his at-bat. Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut decided to take out the team’s frustration on Machado, throwing behind him.

Well, that decision had rough consequences for Gibaut. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the pitcher received a three-game suspension for his actions.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward also received a one-game suspension as well. Gibaut reportedly plans to appeal the suspension.

Tatis Jr. received some flak for his decision not to take the pitch late in the contest with the game in hand.

However, other former MLB greats like Johnny Bench think Tatis Jr. made the right decision.

“So you take a pitch…now you’re 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch…3-2. Now you’re ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat,” Bench wrote on Twitter.

Baseball’s unwritten rules have hurt the sport when trying to attract fans in the past. This is another bad look for the league.

The game should be fun.