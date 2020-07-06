The 2020 MLB Opening Day Scheduled Was Just Announced

After being forced to suspend Opening Day due to COVID-19, the 2020 MLB schedule is set to start on July 23. Teams will play a 60-game slate.

On Monday, MLB Network revealed the schedule of games for the revised 2020 MLB Opening Day. The action starts on Thursday July 23 with a double-header of games, and going into Friday, all of the teams will be in action.

Opening Night on the 23rd starts at 7 p.m. ET with the New York Yankees taking on the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals. The second game on the docket will be the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leading off the Friday games will be the latest edition of the Braves-Mets rivalry at 4:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Also on ESPN will be the Brewer-Cubs and Angels-A’s games throughout the day.

Major League Baseball had a tougher time than many other leagues in getting theirs on track. There were a wide range of issues, mainly financial and safety-related.

The MLB and MLBPA were unable to reach an agreement on how to start the season, so MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred unilaterally decided to start the season. Still, some players will not be participating due to safety concerns.

The 2020 MLB season and Opening Day will be unlike almost any other in the history of baseball.

Through it all though, we’re excited to see teams finally take to the diamond and play ball.