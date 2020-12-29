The Cubs Are Reportedly Considering Another Major Trade

Over the past few weeks, MLB insiders and analysts have suggested the Chicago Cubs will make a few huge moves before the season kicks off.

Chicago needs financial flexibility heading into the 2021 season and took the first step earlier this week. On Monday night, the Cubs shipped veteran ace Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres.

According to MLB insider Mark Feisand, the Padres traded Zach Davies and four prospects to the Chicago Cubs for Darvish and Victor Caratini. But the Cubs might not be done there.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale said the Cubs are now “extensively shopping” yet another player on the team. According to his report, Chicago intends to trade catcher Willson Contreras.

The Chicago #Cubs, after trading Yu Darvish and non-tendering Kyle Schwarber, are now extensively shopping catcher Willson Contreras. Contreras is projected to earn at least $5 million and perhaps as much as $7.4 million in salary arbitration, per @mlbtraderumors — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 29, 2020

The Cubs won a World Series in 2016 with a roster built mostly off of home grown talent. However, as the 2020 season came to a close, Chicago knew it was in a bad spot.

Many of the teams best players are in the final year or two of their contracts. That left the team with no choice but to make tough decisions on the best players on the roster.

As for Willson Contreras, he’s a two-time All-Star that helped the team to a World Series title. Now it looks like he could be a cap casualty as the Cubs head into a new season.