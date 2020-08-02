The New York Mets Don’t Know Where Yoenis Cespedes Is

The New York Mets have a serious concern heading into today’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Apparently All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has gone missing.

In a statement released by Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, the team revealed that Cespedes did not report to the ballpark today. The team made multiple efforts to reach out to him, but were unsuccessful. Cespedes didn’t even reach out to the team to explain his absence.

“As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today,” Van Wagenen said. “He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

It’s a pretty concerning situation for the Mets, and not just because he’s one of their top players. For any player to be missing during a time of a nationwide pandemic is pretty alarming.

In fact, many people responding to the statement haven’t taken the opportunity to laugh at the Mets. Rather, it’s almost universally concern that Cespedes is alright.

“This doesn’t sound good,” one fan wrote. “Hope he is ok.”

“Really serious, you don’t see statements like this from teams often,” wrote another.

Cespedes missed the entire 2019 season with an injury, but has since returned for the 2020 season.

To date he has five hits, two home runs and a .161 batting average in 31 at-bats.

We hope Cespedes is doing alright, wherever he is.