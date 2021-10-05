The Oldest Former Major League Baseball Player Has Died

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a former player and general manager passed away.

Eddie Robinson, a 13-year Major League first baseman, passed away Monday at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas. He was the oldest-living player at the age of 100 years old.

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson,” said the club in an official statement. “[Robinson] spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive. He began a 13-year Major League career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as general manager of both the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers during an incredible career.”

We are incredibly saddened with the passing of former General Manager, Eddie Robinson, who was the oldest living former MLB player. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Robinson family. pic.twitter.com/urASF5A70N — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 5, 2021

Robinson earned four All-Star Game appearances with three different teams during his illustrious career. He started his career with the Cleveland Indians before joining the Navy for four years.

He eventually picked the sport back up, rejoining the Indians in 1946. Robinson helped make an impact in Cleveland’s 1948 World Series win over the Boston Braves – batting .300 across six games. He went on to play for seven of the eight existing American League clubs during his career, with the Red Sox being the lone exception.

Following his playing career, Robinson landed a role as a Major League scout, farm director and eventually took over as general manager of the Braves and then the Rangers.