The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 08: A general view of the Opening Day logo on the scoreboard prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Oakland Athletics on April 8, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation.

Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson.

Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise.

"Phillies are formally removing the interim tag from Rob Thomson this afternoon. He's signing a two-year contract to be manager," Matt Gelb reports.

The Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time in a decade, after firing Joe Girardi earlier this year.

Philadelphia and Atlanta are set to play in the National League Division Series on Tuesday.