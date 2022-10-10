The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation.
Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson.
Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise.
"Phillies are formally removing the interim tag from Rob Thomson this afternoon. He's signing a two-year contract to be manager," Matt Gelb reports.
The Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time in a decade, after firing Joe Girardi earlier this year.
Philadelphia and Atlanta are set to play in the National League Division Series on Tuesday.